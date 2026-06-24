Madhavan receives Padma Shri wearing ₹40L Titan Nebula Jalsa tourbillon
Entertainment
R. Madhavan just picked up his Padma Shri, and turned heads with a seriously rare Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon watch. Only 10 exist worldwide, and it's worth about ₹40 lakh.
The watch features an 18-karat rose gold case and a hand-painted marble dial inspired by Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, blending art and tech in a pretty cool way.
Madhavan thanks fans, family, colleagues
Madhavan attended the event with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant, sporting a navy-blue ethnic look.
Afterward, he shared on social media that the honor was for his fans, colleagues, and family.
He called it a humbling moment, saying it reminds him to live by integrity, humility, and excellence, values he hopes to carry forward as an artist.