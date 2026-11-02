Madhavan to star in Furia's 2nd horror film after 'Maa'
Entertainment
R Madhavan is set to star in director Vishal Furia's next horror movie, their second project together after Maa.
While the film's title and plot are still secret, this move comes as Bollywood leans more into horror, thanks to recent hits like Stree and Bhediya.
Furia picks Madhavan for horror expertise
Furia says Madhavan was his "first and only choice" because of the actor's strong grasp of the horror genre.
With Madhavan's experience in films like 13B and Shaitaan, Furia hopes their partnership will bring something fresh for Indian horror fans.