Madhavan's 'G.D.N' gets U/A certificate, to release August 7
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! R Madhavan's new film G.D.N just got a U/A certificate and is set to hit theaters on August 7.
The movie dives into the life of inventor GD Naidu, and the latest poster (with its suitcase motif) hints at his inspiring journey.
Ramakumar's 'G.D.N' stars Sathyaraj Priyamani Jayaram
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, G.D.N features a strong lineup: Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan. The release date was moved from July 17 to avoid overlapping with Jana Nayagan (starring Vijay).
Produced by Varghese Moolan and Tricolour Films (co-founded by Madhavan), the trailer has already grabbed attention for its slick production design and Madhavan's standout performance.
If you're curious about India's tech history or just love biopics, this one looks promising.