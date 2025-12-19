Next Article
Madhuri Dixit doubles her money on Juhu apartment sale
Entertainment
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, just sold their Juhu apartment for ₹3.9 crore—almost twice what they paid back in 2012.
The new owner is Mrs. Darshana Ghatlia.
What's special about the deal?
This fourth-floor flat sits in a swanky part of Juhu, surrounded by other celeb homes, and offers 780 sq ft of carpet area.
The sale was officially registered on December 15, 2025, with a ₹19.5 lakh security deposit included in the stamp duty.
What else is Madhuri up to?
Besides selling her home, Madhuri also leased out a spacious office in Andheri West's Morya Landmark II to Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd., starting at ₹3 lakh per month rent (going up next year) with a ₹9 lakh deposit—showing she's got some smart moves off-screen too!