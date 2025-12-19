Madhuri Dixit doubles her money on Juhu apartment sale

This fourth-floor flat sits in a swanky part of Juhu, surrounded by other celeb homes, and offers 780 sq ft of carpet area. The sale was officially registered on December 15, 2025, with a ₹19.5 lakh security deposit included in the stamp duty.

What else is Madhuri up to?

Besides selling her home, Madhuri also leased out a spacious office in Andheri West's Morya Landmark II to Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd., starting at ₹3 lakh per month rent (going up next year) with a ₹9 lakh deposit—showing she's got some smart moves off-screen too!