'She is global star': Madhuri defends Aishwarya Rai against trolls

Madhuri Dixit has strongly supported her Devdas co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , who was recently trolled by some netizens for her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival . Speaking to PTI, Dixit said that Rai Bachchan has made India proud on the global stage, and trolling her sends a wrong message to youngsters. "You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale...or a number on the dress, or the size or a number on the calendar years."

Legacy Dixit lauds Rai Bachchan's global achievements Dixit said, "She has been going there for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star." "As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country." "I think people have to realize that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent."

Digital discourse Triptii Dimri echoes Dixit's sentiments Dixit also spoke about how social media has become a platform for people to comment easily. "Even earlier, there were people like that. Those who comment, they didn't have a means to comment. But today, they have the means," she said. Her Maa Behen co-star Triptii Dimri echoed this sentiment, saying it's easy for people to criticize from the comfort of their homes without understanding the hard work that goes into achieving success in the film industry.

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Public scrutiny The actor on social media trolling Dimri, who has also faced social media trolling for her performances and career choices, spoke about the anxiety that comes with sharing one's work publicly. She said, "You do feel anxious. You've done something. You've spent time, your efforts. Just like in school, after giving an exam, you would get anxious." "So it's the same feeling. But of course, when it's about your work, whether it's good or bad, that is acceptable."

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