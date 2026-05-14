Madonna Shakira BTS to perform at 2026 World Cup final
Entertainment
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is going big with its first-ever halftime show: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will all hit the stage at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the performance, making this a major entertainment upgrade for soccer fans.
Shakira teases 'Dai Dai' song
Shakira isn't just performing: she's also teased Dai Dai, the official 2026 World Cup song, co-produced with Burna Boy.
The teaser was shot at Brazil's Maracana Stadium and features her singing while holding Trionda, the official match ball.
This keeps up her streak as a World Cup music legend since Waka Waka.