Madonna Shakira BTS to perform at 2026 World Cup final

Shakira teases 'Dai Dai' song

Shakira isn't just performing: she's also teased Dai Dai, the official 2026 World Cup song, co-produced with Burna Boy.

The teaser was shot at Brazil's Maracana Stadium and features her singing while holding Trionda, the official match ball.

This keeps up her streak as a World Cup music legend since Waka Waka.