Next Article
Madras HC delays Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyar' release over financial dispute
Entertainment
Karthi's much-awaited Tamil film "Vaa Vaathiyar" has hit a roadblock, with the Madras High Court putting its release on hold.
The reason? Studio Green Films needs to settle a ₹21.78 crore debt tied to an old financial dispute involving the late Arjunlal Sunderdas before the movie can see the light of day.
The film was originally planned for December 12, 2025.
What's behind the delay?
This all goes back to a 2011 co-production deal that fell apart, leaving unpaid dues that have grown over time.
Studio Green is now appealing to speed things up by requesting the court to relax the order preventing the film's release.
The next court hearing is set for January 9, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for updates on when "Vaa Vaathiyar" might finally hit theaters.