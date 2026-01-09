Madras HC delays Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyar' release over financial dispute

What's behind the delay?

This all goes back to a 2011 co-production deal that fell apart, leaving unpaid dues that have grown over time.

Studio Green is now appealing to speed things up by requesting the court to relax the order preventing the film's release.

The next court hearing is set for January 9, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for updates on when "Vaa Vaathiyar" might finally hit theaters.