Oscars 2025: Indian films "Kantara" and "Tanvi the Great" in Best Picture race Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Big news for Indian cinema fans—both "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1" and "Tanvi The Great" are eligible for consideration for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards.

Out of 201 eligible films, these two are among those that met the Academy's requirements for theatrical release and inclusion standards.