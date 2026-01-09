Next Article
Oscars 2025: Indian films "Kantara" and "Tanvi the Great" in Best Picture race
Entertainment
Big news for Indian cinema fans—both "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1" and "Tanvi The Great" are eligible for consideration for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards.
Out of 201 eligible films, these two are among those that met the Academy's requirements for theatrical release and inclusion standards.
What makes these films special?
"Kantara," starring Rishab Shetty, dives into Daiva worship traditions in Tulunadu.
On the other hand, "Tanvi The Great," directed by Anupam Kher, shines a light on autism and honors the Indian Army through Tanvi Raina's story. With a cast including Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker, it's packed with talent.
Final Oscar nominations drop January 22—fingers crossed!