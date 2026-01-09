Golden Globe Awards 2026: Date, time, and how to watch
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are set for Sunday, January 11, 2026, celebrating the year's best in film and American TV—with a brand new Best Podcast category joining the mix.
Here's your quick guide to what's happening and why it matters.
Where to watch
The show goes live from the Beverly Hilton in California, airing on CBS and streaming via Paramount+ in the US from 8-11pm ET.
In India, you can catch it on Lionsgate Play at 6:30am IST on January 12.
There's also a special "Golden Eve" gala for lifetime honorees that aired earlier on January 8.
Who's hosting & what's hot
Comedian Nikki Glaser is back as solo host.
Movie-wise, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations; Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Hamnet are close behind.
On TV, The White Lotus is out front with Severance and Adolescence also scoring big.
Big names & special honors
Expect presenters like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Queen Latifah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Miley Cyrus—and more—on stage.
Helen Mirren will get the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Sarah Jessica Parker receives the Carol Burnett Award.
The Globes are always a key stop before Oscar season kicks off in March!