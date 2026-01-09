Golden Globe Awards 2026: Date, time, and how to watch

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are set for Sunday, January 11, 2026, celebrating the year's best in film and American TV—with a brand new Best Podcast category joining the mix. Here's your quick guide to what's happening and why it matters.

Where to watch The show goes live from the Beverly Hilton in California, airing on CBS and streaming via Paramount+ in the US from 8-11pm ET.

In India, you can catch it on Lionsgate Play at 6:30am IST on January 12.

There's also a special "Golden Eve" gala for lifetime honorees that aired earlier on January 8.

Who's hosting & what's hot Comedian Nikki Glaser is back as solo host.

Movie-wise, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations; Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Hamnet are close behind.

On TV, The White Lotus is out front with Severance and Adolescence also scoring big.