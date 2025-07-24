Madras HC removes Anurag Kashyap's 'Bad Girl' from online platforms Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

The Madras High Court has ordered the 'Bad Girl' movie teaser to be taken down from YouTube and social media, saying it sexualizes minors and could harm young viewers.

Justice P Dhanabal highlighted that protecting kids is a top priority and pointed out that, despite several complaints since January, nothing was done until now.

The court wants the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make sure the teaser is removed within a month.