Madras HC removes Anurag Kashyap's 'Bad Girl' from online platforms
The Madras High Court has ordered the 'Bad Girl' movie teaser to be taken down from YouTube and social media, saying it sexualizes minors and could harm young viewers.
Justice P Dhanabal highlighted that protecting kids is a top priority and pointed out that, despite several complaints since January, nothing was done until now.
The court wants the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make sure the teaser is removed within a month.
Bad Girl won an award at Rotterdam film festival
Bad Girl is a coming-of-age Tamil drama directed by Varsha Bharath, produced by Vetri Maaran, and presented by Anurag Kashyap. Starring Anjali Sivaraman, it won an award at the 2025 International Film Festival Rotterdam and got a U/A certificate from India's film board.
The movie was set for release on September 5, 2025.