'Perumani' on Saina Play: Vinay Forrt's intriguing tale streams soon
Missed "Perumani" in theaters? Good news—this Malayalam film is heading to Saina Play, likely streaming from August 2025.
The movie stars Vinay Forrt, Sunny Wayne, and Lukman Avaran, and has been getting attention for its fresh storytelling and standout performances.
'Perumani'—a mix of humor and depth
Set in a village buzzing with wedding prep, things take a turn when a mysterious visitor shows up—sparking all sorts of rumors about who he really is.
Director Maju makes his debut here, mixing humor with deeper moments in a way that feels real.
With visuals by Manesh Madhavan and music from Gopi Sunder, "Perumani" promises something different for your next movie night.