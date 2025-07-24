Next Article
Smriti Irani's 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot premieres July 29: Details here
Smriti Irani is making a TV comeback, stepping back into her iconic role as Tulsi Virani for the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the show aims to bring back the drama and nostalgia that made it a classic from 2000-2008, with an implied new vitality for today's viewers.
Original show's cast and new additions
Alongside Irani, Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani, while newcomers like Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma join the cast to shake things up.
The reboot drops July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar—fans are already buzzing about seeing this legendary series reimagined for a new era.