Next Article
Prithviraj-Kajol's 'Sarzameen' to stream from tomorrow: Key details here
Sarzameen, a new military drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, arrives on JioHotstar July 25.
Directed by Kayoze Irani and set in Kashmir, the film follows Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj) as he navigates tough choices between his army duty and family life.
Focus on Menon's family and emotional struggles
The story digs into how Menon's wife Meera (Kajol) and son Harman (Ibrahim) deal with emotional fallout from conflict and secrets at home.
Expect a mix of personal struggles and political tension as the family faces challenges shaped by insurgency.
The film will be available in multiple languages
Sarzameen will stream in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu—so more people can tune in.
It's produced by Dharma Productions with Karan Johar backing the project.
```