Prithviraj-Kajol's 'Sarzameen' to stream from tomorrow: Key details here Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Sarzameen, a new military drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, arrives on JioHotstar July 25.

Directed by Kayoze Irani and set in Kashmir, the film follows Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj) as he navigates tough choices between his army duty and family life.