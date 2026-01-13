Madras HC steps in to protect 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' from piracy
Just ahead of its January 16 release, the Madras High Court has ordered a stop to any piracy of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and featuring an Aamir Khan cameo, is getting extra legal protection to keep leaks at bay.
What's the court's move?
Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy told ISPs, cable companies, and BSNL not to allow any unauthorized sharing or streaming of the movie.
It's a reminder that intellectual property rights still matter—especially for new releases.
About the film
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is Vir Das's directorial debut (co-directed with Kavi Shastri) and stars Mona Singh, Imran Khan (making a comeback after a long hiatus), Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, and Srushti Tawade.
The story follows Happy Patel—a clumsy spy whose wild missions promise plenty of chaos on screen.