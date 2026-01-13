Madras HC steps in to protect 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' from piracy Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Just ahead of its January 16 release, the Madras High Court has ordered a stop to any piracy of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and featuring an Aamir Khan cameo, is getting extra legal protection to keep leaks at bay.