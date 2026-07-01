Madras High Court extends 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release to July 31
Vikram's long-awaited spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram just got a lifeline: Madras High Court has extended its release deadline to July 31, 2026.
The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was supposed to be out by June 15, but the team asked for more time.
There's a catch: all box office earnings must go into a separate account to pay off creditors.
Financial disputes stall 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release
The movie has been stuck for years thanks to financial disputes. Producer Madan sold half his stake in the film as part of a deal from Menon's earlier project, and now financiers want their money before the movie hits theaters.
Even though Dhruva Natchathiram is ready, with an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma and music by Harris Jayaraj, it'll only see screens if everyone gets paid up first.