Madras High Court extends 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release to July 31

Financial disputes stall 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release

The movie has been stuck for years thanks to financial disputes. Producer Madan sold half his stake in the film as part of a deal from Menon's earlier project, and now financiers want their money before the movie hits theaters.

Even though Dhruva Natchathiram is ready, with an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma and music by Harris Jayaraj, it'll only see screens if everyone gets paid up first.