Madras High Court orders ISPs to block 'Batwara 1947' piracy
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has ordered ISPs to block websites sharing pirated copies of Aamir Khan Productions's new film, Batwara 1947, right as it hits theaters.
The court said leaking the movie online could seriously hurt its box office run.
CBFC certificate secures 'Batwara 1947' protection
Aamir Khan Productions relied on its CBFC certificate, which identified it as the film's producer, and the court found it established a prima facie case regarding copyright ownership.
The judge gave it temporary protection until September 11, 2026.
The order also says if ISPs lose business because of this, the production house will cover those losses.