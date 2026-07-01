Madras High Court refuses to dismiss Nadigar Sangam leaders' case
Entertainment
The Madras High Court just refused to dismiss a case questioning why Nadigar Sangam's top leaders, Nasser, Vishal Krishna, and Karthi, got their terms extended until 2028 without elections.
Member V Nambirajan filed the suit after a 2024 annual general meeting decision let them stay on three extra years.
Madras HC to hear both sides
Nadigar Sangam's lawyers said the extension was backed by a Tamil Nadu government order, arguing elections would cost too much and delay their convention hall project.
But Nambirajan claims that order wasn't valid since it came after their new term began, and says there is enough money for both elections and the project.
The court will hear more from both sides before making any final call.