Madras High Court restrains Novex Communications from wedding after-party
The Madras High Court just made sure a couple's wedding party won't get interrupted by a music licensing dispute.
On November 18, 2026, the court told Novex Communications to stay away from the after-party, so the couple and their guests can enjoy their big day without hassle.
IPRS NOC, Novex demanded extra fees
The couple had already gotten a no-objection certificate from IPRS to play songs at their event, but Novex still demanded extra fees for some tracks.
The judge said figuring out music rights laws will take time, but for now, avoiding any stress or embarrassment for the newlyweds is what matters most: For the present, the couple must be protected from any kind of inconvenience, prejudice, or embarrassment.