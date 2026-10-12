Maguire officiates Meyer and Ogunlesi wedding weeks after divorce
Entertainment
Tobey Maguire just did something pretty unique: he officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, as she married Geoffrey Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii on October 10.
The ceremony happened just weeks after Maguire and Meyer finalized their divorce, showing how close and supportive their blended family has stayed.
DiCaprio Cox Zoe Bezos among guests
The guest list was stacked with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe, and Jeff Bezos.
Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed a daughter earlier this year (Meyer shared the news with a sweet Instagram post), adding to her two children from her marriage to Maguire, who were both part of the celebration.