Mahadevan reveals 'Dil Chahta Hai' songs created in 3.5 days Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Dil Chahta Hai turns 25 this year, and the soundtrack that made Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy famous has a cool backstory.

Shankar Mahadevan shared that all six songs were created in just three and a half days during a creative retreat at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's place.

Fun fact: the iconic title track was originally written for another part of the film, but Mahadevan felt it worked better as the main song, so they switched it up, and it became the album's signature.