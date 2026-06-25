Mahadevan reveals 'Dil Chahta Hai' songs created in 3.5 days
Dil Chahta Hai turns 25 this year, and the soundtrack that made Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy famous has a cool backstory.
Shankar Mahadevan shared that all six songs were created in just three and a half days during a creative retreat at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's place.
Fun fact: the iconic title track was originally written for another part of the film, but Mahadevan felt it worked better as the main song, so they switched it up, and it became the album's signature.
Mahadevan's 'Anandam' concert premieres June 27
Alongside celebrating Dil Chahta Hai (and anniversaries of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Don), Mahadevan is gearing up for Anandam: The Symphony of Devotion.
He calls it his biggest production ever, blending Carnatic roots with group singing to elevate devotional music.
The concert premieres June 27 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre: expect something fresh and ambitious!