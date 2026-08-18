'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki' teaser out
Entertainment
The teaser for Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki is out, offering a fresh take on the classic Ramayana story.
Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film centers on Lord Ram and Mata Sita, played by Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora, as it explores timeless themes of love, faith, and sacrifice.
Teaser highlights Ayodhya and vanvaas
The teaser highlights iconic moments like Ayodhya, exile (vanvaas), and emotional separations.
The cast also features Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan.
With music by Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, and Shaan, the film aims to bring out values of dharma (righteousness) and devotion.
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha - Shri Ram Ki releases in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026.