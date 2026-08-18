'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' set to release on August 28
What's the story
The animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, which has long been stuck at the center of a legal battle, is finally getting a pan-India release. The film will hit the screens on August 28. It was earlier scheduled to premiere on July 17 but was delayed due to an interim stay issued by the Orissa High Court over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking judicial review of its content.
Film details
What is 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' about?
Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a fictional story aimed at instilling devotion and cultural values in young minds.
The film marks a milestone as Odisha's first animated feature film and is a cinematic extension of the popular series Jay Jagannath, which garnered over 100 crore views on YouTube.
The project is backed by Ele Animations Pvt Ltd, based in Bhubaneswar.
Legal battle
Why was the film stuck in legal trouble?
The film's release was delayed after the Orissa High Court issued an interim stay on its national release.
The production house then appealed to the Supreme Court, citing its CBFC 'U' certification and financial strain on over 300 booked theaters.
On July 30, the apex court cleared the way for Mahaprabhu Jagannath's release, rejecting pleas from the Odisha government and Puri Jagannath Temple authorities seeking a halt to its screening.
Team statement
'We are immensely grateful to the Supreme Court'
Expressing gratitude over the court's decision, Durga Prasad Dalai, Founder of Ele Animations and producer of the film, said, "We created Mahaprabhu Jagannath with utmost devotion, love, and respect for our culture."
"We are immensely grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding artistic freedom while honoring faith."
The film is directed by Shripad Warkhedkar with story and screenplay by Pallavi Sharma.
Film's success
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' crew members
The film is a follow-up to the earlier released animated series Jay Jagannath, which captured millions of views during its television run.
The original songs for Mahaprabhu Jagannath are composed by Arjit Shrivastava, with Aviral Kumar providing the background score and Atul Kumar Verma writing the lyrics.