'Maharaja Hostel' streams on Amazon Prime Video and Aha
Entertainment
Maharaja Hostel, a Malayalam college horror-comedy, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video and Aha.
Directed by Charu Wakan, it mixes spooky moments with campus humor as it follows engineering students navigating hostel life.
Newcomers back 'Maharaja Hostel' despite reviews
Most of the cast are first-time actors like Akhil NRD and Akhil Shah, who say they faced budget limits.
They appreciate the positive feedback, admit reviews have been mixed, and encourage everyone to give the film a shot before judging.