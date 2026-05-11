Maharashtra orders 3-member panel to revamp film support policies
Maharashtra ordered the formation of a three-member expert panel to rethink how it supports the film industry, aiming to make the state a go-to spot for filmmakers.
The committee will look at what other states and countries are doing right and suggest ways Maharashtra can step up its game.
This followed a meeting with representatives of Hindi film producers and production houses who raised concerns about shooting infrastructure and permissions.
Maharashtra builds Nagpur Nashik film cities
Big changes are coming: new film cities are being built in Nagpur and Nashik, with fresh hubs (like a railway station set!) planned for Kolhapur. ND Studio is getting an upgrade too.
Plus, getting shooting approvals should get way simpler thanks to a new digital system.
For anyone dreaming of working in movies, short-term FTII courses at Film City will help level up skills, and the Indian Institute of Creative Technology campus has started functioning at the NFDC office.
Maharashtra even more filmmaker-friendly.