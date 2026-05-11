Maharashtra orders 3-member panel to revamp film support policies

Maharashtra builds Nagpur Nashik film cities

Big changes are coming: new film cities are being built in Nagpur and Nashik, with fresh hubs (like a railway station set!) planned for Kolhapur. ND Studio is getting an upgrade too.

Plus, getting shooting approvals should get way simpler thanks to a new digital system.

For anyone dreaming of working in movies, short-term FTII courses at Film City will help level up skills, and the Indian Institute of Creative Technology campus has started functioning at the NFDC office.

Maharashtra even more filmmaker-friendly.