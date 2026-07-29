Maharashtra state names 2025 lifetime awardees Mangeshkar and Khan
Big news for movie lovers: Maharashtra just revealed the winners of its highest film honors for 2025.
Music legend Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will get the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for shaping Marathi and Indian classical music, while iconic screenwriter Salim Khan (think Sholay, Deewaar) is set to receive the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for his game-changing work in Bollywood.
Oak and Mukerji receive contribution awards
The 2025 special awards spotlight a range of talent: Prasad Oak is recognized for his all-around impact on Marathi films with the V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, and Rani Mukerji is being honored with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award after nearly 30 years in Bollywood.
These state-backed awards celebrate artists who've truly moved Indian cinema forward, whether through acting, music, direction, or writing.