Maharashtra state names 2025 lifetime awardees Mangeshkar and Khan

Big news for movie lovers: Maharashtra just revealed the winners of its highest film honors for 2025.

Music legend Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will get the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for shaping Marathi and Indian classical music, while iconic screenwriter Salim Khan (think Sholay, Deewaar) is set to receive the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for his game-changing work in Bollywood.