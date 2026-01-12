Next Article
'Mahasenha Volume 1' to stream on Aha Tamil from January
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans—"Mahasenha Volume 1" lands on Aha Tamil starting January 13, 2026.
Directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, this mystical film weaves together faith, divine power, and human greed in the scenic Kurangani hills.
Vemal leads the cast, joined by Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and Kabir Duhan Singh.
What's the story?
The plot centers on Kurangani villagers—especially a devoted follower of Yaazheeswaran and a temple elephant—whose calm lives are shaken when college trekkers and jungle mafias arrive chasing after divine powers.
As the first of a four-part series, it's already scored big at the box office with an IMDb rating of 8.7 for its story of the Kurangani village.