Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram in Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' goes viral
Mahesh Babu's transformation into Lord Ram for SS Rajamouli's film 'Varanasi' has gone viral, thanks to a digital hoarding in Guntur that displayed the poster.
The poster and the buzz around his appearance have fans extra hyped for his new role.
Rajamouli's words about Babu's look
Director SS Rajamouli couldn't stop praising Babu at the film's launch, noting that a Ramayana episode was shot for 60 days and describing his look as "Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama."
The excitement grew when a digital hoarding in Guntur displaying the poster went viral.
Film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran
To nail his role, Babu spent three months training in Kalari martial arts from Kerala.
'Varanasi' also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2027.