Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Jonas's 'Varanasi' to release in April 2027
What's the story
The highly anticipated Indian film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has confirmed its theatrical release date. Or so it seems. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the big-budget spectacle will hit theaters on April 7, 2027. Hoardings of the release date were spotted by various portals, leading fans to connect it to Varanasi. The date coincides with major regional festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, making it a prime time for a blockbuster release across India.
Production details
'Varanasi' features an ensemble cast and technical team
This will mark the return of Chopra Jonas to Indian cinema; it's also the first time the Bollywood star is collaborating with Babu. Varanasi boasts a star-studded supporting cast led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The film's technical team includes M. M. Keeravani as music composer, Mohan Bingi as production designer, P S Vinod as director of photography, Bikkina Thammiraju as editor, and V Srinivas Mohan as visual effects supervisor.
Technical achievement
'Varanasi' is shot in IMAX format
Varanasi is breaking new ground technically, becoming the first Indian film, and the first non-English movie, to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format. Director Rajamouli's ambitious approach aims to offer audiences a visually immersive cinematic experience on a global scale. Ahead of the title launch event in Hyderabad, first-look posters of the film's three principal characters were unveiled. Babu will be seen as Rudra, Chopra Jonas essays the role of Mandakini, while Sukumaran appears as Kumbha.