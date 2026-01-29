Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Jonas's 'Varanasi' to release in April 2027

This will mark the return of Chopra Jonas to Indian cinema; it's also the first time the Bollywood star is collaborating with Babu. Varanasi boasts a star-studded supporting cast led by Prithviraj Sukumaran , who plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The film's technical team includes M. M. Keeravani as music composer, Mohan Bingi as production designer, P S Vinod as director of photography, Bikkina Thammiraju as editor, and V Srinivas Mohan as visual effects supervisor.

Technical achievement

'Varanasi' is shot in IMAX format

Varanasi is breaking new ground technically, becoming the first Indian film, and the first non-English movie, to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format. Director Rajamouli's ambitious approach aims to offer audiences a visually immersive cinematic experience on a global scale. Ahead of the title launch event in Hyderabad, first-look posters of the film's three principal characters were unveiled. Babu will be seen as Rudra, Chopra Jonas essays the role of Mandakini, while Sukumaran appears as Kumbha.