Mahesh Babu's AI cameo in 'Mirai' buzz debunked
Teja Sajja's new film Mirai drops across India on September 12, 2025.
There's been buzz about Mahesh Babu making an AI-powered cameo as Lord Ram, but Sajja has set the record straight—while Lord Ram is key to the story, Babu's digital avatar isn't part of the film.
Everything else to know about 'Mirai'
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai leans heavily on advanced VFX and AI for its action and mystery.
Manchu Manoj returns as the main villain after a break, joined by Jagapathi Babu in a major role.
After theaters, you can catch Mirai on Jio Hotstar in early October 2025, with OTTplay Premium streaming it soon after.