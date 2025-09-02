Mahesh Babu's AI cameo in 'Mirai' buzz debunked

Everything else to know about 'Mirai'

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai leans heavily on advanced VFX and AI for its action and mystery.

Manchu Manoj returns as the main villain after a break, joined by Jagapathi Babu in a major role.

After theaters, you can catch Mirai on Jio Hotstar in early October 2025, with OTTplay Premium streaming it soon after.