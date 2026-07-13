Mahesh Bhatt collaborates with VDO Tree Productions for 5 films
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has joined hands with VDO Tree Productions for a five-film collaboration, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Monday. Bhatt will be the creative director of the upcoming slate, which will be produced by Humayu Suleman and Humaid Humayu Rangila under the VDO Tree banner. The films are expected to explore various genres.
Genre exploration
Movies will be intense love stories, thrillers, and horror dramas
The five-film deal will feature a diverse range of genres, including intense love stories, thrillers, and horror dramas. Suhrita Das will be the director and writer for the project, while Shweta Bothra will serve as the co-writer and lyricist. Details about the cast, production schedules, and release dates are still awaited.
Career transition
Take a look at Bhatt's career
Bhatt is one of Indian cinema's most influential filmmakers, known for directing classics like Arth, Saaransh, Zakhm, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Sadak. His films have often explored complex human relationships, flawed characters, and emotional conflicts. In 1999, he retired from film direction to focus on production and returned to helm Sadak 2 in 2020. Bhatt is also presenting the upcoming action-thriller Naam - To Live is War, starring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma.