Mahesh Bhatt collaborates with VDO Tree Productions for 5 films

Career transition

Take a look at Bhatt's career

Bhatt is one of Indian cinema's most influential filmmakers, known for directing classics like Arth, Saaransh, Zakhm, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Sadak. His films have often explored complex human relationships, flawed characters, and emotional conflicts. In 1999, he retired from film direction to focus on production and returned to helm Sadak 2 in 2020. Bhatt is also presenting the upcoming action-thriller Naam - To Live is War, starring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma.