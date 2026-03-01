Mahesh Manjrekar: Acting was never part of my plan

Manjrekar's first commercial play came out in 1984, and by 1988 he'd started his own theater group. He made early film appearances in Jeeva Sakha (1992) and TV's Kshitij before switching gears to directing—his big break being Vaastav with Sanjay Dutt.

Manjrekar's play 'Animal' premieres March 7

Seen in films like Wanted and Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Manjrekar is now gearing up for his solo play Animal, which he wrote, directed, and stars in.

Premiering March 7 at NCPA Tata Theatre, it follows Dattu's gritty survival story in Mumbai.

As Manjrekar puts it: "We always say that, 'Man is an animal.' If you compare a man to an animal, a man is more ferocious, perverted and vindictive than an animal."