Mahima Chaudhry attends 'Jolly LLB 3' screening after finger fracture
Mahima Chaudhry turned up at the Jolly LLB 3 screening in Mumbai on Thursday, September 18, even though she'd just fractured her finger at home.
She shared with paparazzi that the accident happened when she tried to hold a door against strong winds but got distracted, and the heavy door slammed shut on her hand.
Mahima's explanation for her injury
Mahima arrived straight from the hospital, sporting a fresh bandage but still matching outfits with her daughter Ariana and nephew Ryan.
She explained that due to strong winds and air pressure, the heavy door suddenly slammed on her hand, but didn't let it stop her from showing up.
Mahima's recent projects
Even with this injury, Mahima's been busy—she appeared in Emergency earlier this year and starred in Netflix's teen drama Nadaaniyan in March.
Her presence at the screening is another sign of how committed she is to her work, no matter what life throws at her.