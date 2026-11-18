Mahomes reveal baby boy with cake in Instagram reel
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, just revealed they're expecting a baby boy.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared a glimpse into their gender reveal celebration in an Instagram Reel, where they dipped champagne glasses into a heart-shaped cake to find blue frosting, yep, it's a boy!
Their kids, Sterling, Golden, and Bronze, joined the fun with blue and gold confetti.
Mahomes expecting 4th child
This is baby number four for the Mahomes crew.
Patrick had recently joked he wanted another son to "even up the score" with their son Bronze.
He also said he's just excited for another little one on the way and is hoping for a healthy baby above all.