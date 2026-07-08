Mahomes wife wore $96,090 Tacori necklace at Swift Kelce wedding
Entertainment
Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, made a splash at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding in New York City.
She wore a light blue gown and a dazzling Tacori collar necklace with 75 carats of diamonds (worth a cool $96,090), plus crystal drop earrings, and a wavy half-up hairdo.
Mahomes couple posted wedding Instagram highlights
Patrick matched Brittany's vibe in a custom navy Tom Ford tux with sharp black lapels.
The two posted highlights from their night on Instagram, including Brittany's sparkling necklace during their car ride.
Swift became friends with Brittany and Patrick after she began dating Kelce.