'Main Vaapas Aaunga' boosts hopes for 'Batwara 1947'

Box office prediction

'We had almost started believing that content-driven cinema...'

Encouraged by the positive response to Batwara 1947's teaser and the buzz surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga, trade circles are increasingly optimistic about the former's box office performance. The film features Sunny Deol in the lead role and is produced by Aamir Khan. Girish Wankhede, a trade analyst, said, "We had almost started believing that content-driven cinema belonged on OTT and theatrical audiences only wanted spectacle. Main Vaapas Aaunga has challenged that perception."