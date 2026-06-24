'Main Vaapas Aaunga' boosts hopes for 'Batwara 1947'
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's romantic period drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has defied initial expectations by witnessing a significant rise in box office collections during its second week. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, earned around ₹12cr over its second weekend alone. This unexpected success is now expected to positively impact the upcoming Partition drama Batwara 1947.
Industry impact
'Now there is evidence that if the storytelling lands...'
The success of Main Vaapas Aaunga has reportedly changed the perception of Partition dramas in the industry. Gurpreet Singh, a Bathinda-based exhibitor, told Mid-Day, "Earlier, many believed audiences would reject Partition dramas; there was a misconception that such films don't work." "Now there is evidence that if the storytelling lands, viewers are willing to embrace these narratives."
Box office prediction
'We had almost started believing that content-driven cinema...'
Encouraged by the positive response to Batwara 1947's teaser and the buzz surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga, trade circles are increasingly optimistic about the former's box office performance. The film features Sunny Deol in the lead role and is produced by Aamir Khan. Girish Wankhede, a trade analyst, said, "We had almost started believing that content-driven cinema belonged on OTT and theatrical audiences only wanted spectacle. Main Vaapas Aaunga has challenged that perception."
Upcoming release
About 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theaters in August. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. Based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the story follows families grappling with the emotional and physical upheaval caused by Partition.