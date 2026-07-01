'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; crosses ₹75cr worldwide
What's the story
The Partition-era love story, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest comeback stories of 2026. Its global gross stands at ₹75.52 crore. Despite a slow start at the box office with an estimated collection of ₹12.25 crore in its opening week, the film has seen a significant increase in earnings due to positive word-of-mouth publicity.
Box office boost
Film's India net collection nears ₹50 crore
In its second week, the film's fortunes changed drastically as it witnessed a major surge in collections. The positive audience response resulted in nearly double earnings, totaling ₹22.5 crore. On Day 19 (Tuesday), the film added another ₹1.75 crore to its collection across 2,046 shows, marking a 16.7% jump over the previous day. The total India net collection now stands at ₹49.55 crore with an India gross of ₹59.02 crore, per Sacnilk data.
Box office battle
Competing films at the box office
Despite its impressive run, Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing tough competition in its third weekend. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, collected ₹1.85 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the newly released Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle dominated with ₹9.25 crore on the same day. Released on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Suri.