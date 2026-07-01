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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; crosses ₹75cr worldwide
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; crosses ₹75cr worldwide
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office collection

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; crosses ₹75cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 01, 2026
10:55 am
What's the story

The Partition-era love story, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest comeback stories of 2026. Its global gross stands at ₹75.52 crore. Despite a slow start at the box office with an estimated collection of ₹12.25 crore in its opening week, the film has seen a significant increase in earnings due to positive word-of-mouth publicity.

Box office boost

Film's India net collection nears ₹50 crore

In its second week, the film's fortunes changed drastically as it witnessed a major surge in collections. The positive audience response resulted in nearly double earnings, totaling ₹22.5 crore. On Day 19 (Tuesday), the film added another ₹1.75 crore to its collection across 2,046 shows, marking a 16.7% jump over the previous day. The total India net collection now stands at ₹49.55 crore with an India gross of ₹59.02 crore, per Sacnilk data.

Box office battle

Competing films at the box office

Despite its impressive run, Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing tough competition in its third weekend. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, collected ₹1.85 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the newly released Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle dominated with ₹9.25 crore on the same day. Released on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Suri.

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