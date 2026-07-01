'Main Vaapas Aaunga' bounces back; crosses ₹75cr worldwide

Box office boost

Film's India net collection nears ₹50 crore

In its second week, the film's fortunes changed drastically as it witnessed a major surge in collections. The positive audience response resulted in nearly double earnings, totaling ₹22.5 crore. On Day 19 (Tuesday), the film added another ₹1.75 crore to its collection across 2,046 shows, marking a 16.7% jump over the previous day. The total India net collection now stands at ₹49.55 crore with an India gross of ₹59.02 crore, per Sacnilk data.