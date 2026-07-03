'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office collection

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' ends 3rd week at ₹80cr global gross

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:13 am Jul 03, 202610:13 am

What's the story

The Hindi film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Day 21 (Thursday). The movie earned a net of ₹1.3cr across 1,969 shows, marking a 7.1% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.4cr. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹62.24cr and total India net collections to ₹52.25cr so far, according to Sacnilk's box office update.