'Main Vaapas Aaunga' ends 3rd week at ₹80cr global gross
What's the story
The Hindi film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari Wagh, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Day 21 (Thursday). The movie earned a net of ₹1.3cr across 1,969 shows, marking a 7.1% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.4cr. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹62.24cr and total India net collections to ₹52.25cr so far, according to Sacnilk's box office update.
Earnings breakdown
Worldwide gross collection details
Overseas, the film raked in ₹0.35cr on Day 21, taking its total overseas gross to ₹17.5cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹79.74cr. The film's overall occupancy across all shows on Day 21 stood at 15.94%, with peak occupancy observed during evening shows at 19.85%.
Regional success
Film's performance across key regions on Day 21
The film's performance varied across regions on Day 21. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded an overall occupancy of 16.3%, while Bengaluru witnessed a higher occupancy of 18.3%. Mumbai and Kolkata had lower occupancies at 13.5% and 17.3%, respectively. Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. This Partition-focused tale was released on June 12, 2026.