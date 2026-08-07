Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' now streaming on Netflix

Despite its slow start, Main Vaapas Aaunga turned into one of the year's biggest success stories.

The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹99.32 crore, with India gross collections at ₹77.34 crore and overseas collections at ₹21.98 crore, per Sacnilk.

Producer Mohit Choudhary confirmed that the film has already recovered its cost from theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams.

It is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment, along with Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.