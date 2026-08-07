Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' now streaming on Netflix
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles. It was released in theaters on June 12 and had a slow start at the box office before picking up momentum through word-of-mouth publicity.
Film's theme
What is the story of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'?
Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.
The film follows young lovers Keenu (Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari) whose lives are torn apart by the India-Pakistan divide.
Decades later, Keenu's grandson Nirvair (Dosanjh) travels across the border in search of Jiya.
Shah plays the older version of Keenu.
The film has been praised for its music, sensitive storytelling, and well-developed characters.
Box office success
Box office collection and success story
Despite its slow start, Main Vaapas Aaunga turned into one of the year's biggest success stories.
The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹99.32 crore, with India gross collections at ₹77.34 crore and overseas collections at ₹21.98 crore, per Sacnilk.
Producer Mohit Choudhary confirmed that the film has already recovered its cost from theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams.
It is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment, along with Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.