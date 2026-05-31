'Main Vaapas Aaunga' releases June 12, faces 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'
Get ready for Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's new period romance starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.
Set against the backdrop of India's partition, the film hits theaters on June 12, 2026, and will go head-to-head with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.
After its run in cinemas, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix.
Praise for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' performances
Main Vaapas Aaunga dives into a tragic love story across two eras, focusing on emotional distance and separation.
Ektaa Kapoor called it a "heart-wrenching kind of love," giving shoutouts to Raina's breakout performance and Sharvari's strong screen presence. Dosanjh's understated performance and Naseeruddin Shah's acclaimed icon also stand out.
Expect the Netflix release about 45-60 days after theaters, typical for Bollywood films.