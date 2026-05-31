'Main Vaapas Aaunga' releases June 12, faces 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' Entertainment May 31, 2026

Get ready for Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's new period romance starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

Set against the backdrop of India's partition, the film hits theaters on June 12, 2026, and will go head-to-head with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

After its run in cinemas, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix.