'Main Vaapas Aaunga' trailer explores lost love across generations
The trailer for Main Vaapas Aaunga has been released, and it's all about lost love and memories that span generations.
The story follows Keenu (Naseeruddin Shah), an elderly man hoping to revisit Sargodha in Pakistan.
The trailer then moves into the pre-Partition romance between younger Keenu (Vedang Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari).
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Dosanjh plays grandson
Diljit Dosanjh plays Keenu's grandson, who sets out to piece together his grandfather's history.
The film dives into themes of separation and lasting memories, all set to A.R. Rahman's moving soundtrack.
Produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films, it releases worldwide on June 12, 2026.
Ali calls 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' personal
Director Imtiaz Ali calls this film a personal exploration of love through a modern lens, with a fresh twist for today's audience.