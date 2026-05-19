'Main Vaapas Aaunga' trailer explores lost love across generations Entertainment May 19, 2026

The trailer for Main Vaapas Aaunga has been released, and it's all about lost love and memories that span generations.

The story follows Keenu (Naseeruddin Shah), an elderly man hoping to revisit Sargodha in Pakistan.

The trailer then moves into the pre-Partition romance between younger Keenu (Vedang Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari).