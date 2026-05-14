When is Diljit's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' trailer coming?

The highly anticipated trailer for Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh , Naseeruddin Shah , Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is likely to be released next week, on May 19. Although the makers have not made an official announcement yet, Pinkvilla reported that the team is planning a trailer event. There is already a steady buzz around the film, set during Partition, on social media platforms.

Event specifics Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman to attend event The trailer launch event for Main Vaapas Aaunga will be graced by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and the film's lead actors Sharvari and Raina. The teaser gives a glimpse into a story that is both personal and universal in its scope. Set to Dosanjh's soulful voice, it promises a narrative that transcends individual experiences to touch upon the collective emotional journey of a nation.

Director's vision 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' draws from experiences of migration Ali, known for his deeply personal narratives that explore love and self-discovery, delves into themes of memory, longing, and connection in this film. Speaking about the teaser and the story behind the film, he revealed that Main Vaapas Aaunga draws inspiration from the experiences of migration and the emotional aftermath of Partition. "Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? The biggest story of the century is migration," he said.

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