'Maine Pyar Kiya' streaming now: Where to watch

Plot, cast, and crew of 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Directed by Faizal Faziludeen, the film follows Aryan—a college dropout—as he heads to Madurai hoping to win over Nidhi, a Tamil girl.

The movie was originally set for Lionsgate Play on October 3 but dropped early on Prime Video just in time for the festive season.

If you have an OTTplay Premium subscription, you can add Prime Video and watch it now—plus check out other Malayalam films like Sahasam under the same plan.