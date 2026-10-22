Maitra to star opposite Kumar in 'Samuk' sci fi film

Maitra kicked off her acting career with Chaamp (2017) and made her Bollywood debut with Sanak (2021) alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

She's played everything from Bengali films she has appeared in to theater icon Binodini Dasi in Binodiini, plus had a cameo in Crakk (2024).

With Samuk, she's set to reach an even bigger audience across India.