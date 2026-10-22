Maitra to star opposite Kumar in 'Samuk' sci fi film
Entertainment
Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra is set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Samuk, a big-budget sci-fi action film directed by Kanishk Varma.
This marks a major move for Maitra into mainstream Hindi cinema, and the film's cast also includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Banita Sandhu.
Samuk will hit theaters in 2027.
Maitra's career spans 'Chaamp' to 'Crakk'
Maitra kicked off her acting career with Chaamp (2017) and made her Bollywood debut with Sanak (2021) alongside Vidyut Jammwal.
She's played everything from Bengali films she has appeared in to theater icon Binodini Dasi in Binodiini, plus had a cameo in Crakk (2024).
With Samuk, she's set to reach an even bigger audience across India.