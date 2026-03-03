Netflix's Longcross Studios gets planning permission for major upgrade

Longcross Studios, the filming location for Hollywood blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy and Dr. Strange, is set for a major upgrade. The studio, located in Surrey and owned by Netflix , has received planning permission to build new sound stages and flexible backlot facilities on its 26-hectare site. The development is expected to boost the local economy and support the UK's film and TV industry.

Studio evolution History of Longcross Studios Originally a tank-testing facility for army researchers, Longcross Studios was converted into a film studio in 2006. It was bought by Netflix in 2021, but the streaming giant found many of the older buildings to be outdated. In June 2025, Runnymede Borough Council (RBC) unanimously approved a planning application to make the studio permanent.

Economic impact Economic benefits locally and to the film industry The planning permission for Longcross Studios has been granted by both Runnymede and Surrey Heath Borough Councils. Officers told RBC's planning committee, "The development will provide a range of economic benefits both locally and through the support of the UK film and TV industry." The application will allow Netflix to increase production in the borough, with a promise to contribute toward improved accessibility at Longcross Railway Station.

