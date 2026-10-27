Makers of 'Ramayana' plan theme park and museum experience
Big news for Ramayana fans: the makers of the upcoming film are planning a full-on experience beyond just watching the movie.
Think a theme park and a museum, all designed to bring the legendary story to life using storytelling and technology.
It's their way of making Ramayana feel fresh and global for a new generation.
Kapoor and Pallavi star in 'Ramayana'
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is set for release in November 2026 and Diwali 2027 in multiple Indian languages.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India while Dharma Productions covers Hindi markets.
With DNEG on visual effects, the teaser caption on the film's platforms reads, "A timeless epic. A limitless vision. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana reimagines a legendary world for generations to come. From India, for a better world. Watch on Jio Hotstar."