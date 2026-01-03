Next Article
Malavika Mohanan lands her big break with Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab'
Entertainment
Malavika Mohanan is set to star alongside Prabhas in "The Raja Saab," hitting theaters on January 9.
This role feels extra special for her—she almost debuted with Prabhas in "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" but things didn't work out, leaving her pretty disappointed at the time.
A 2nd chance and a festival release
A few months after missing out on "Salaar," Malavika got an unexpected call offering her a lead in "The Raja Saab." She called it destiny's way of giving her another shot and thanked Prabhas for the opportunity at the film's pre-release event.
With its Sankranti festival release, this film marks a major moment in her career.