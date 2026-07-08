Malayalam actor Tom applies for anticipatory bail after Hassan complaint
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Tiny Tom has applied for anticipatory bail after being accused of making defamatory and communal remarks against fellow actor Ansiba Hassan.
The case was registered by Kadavanthra police on July 1, and Tom's plea will be heard on July 10.
Actor Hassan alleges harassment
Hassan says Tom harassed her with obscene comments, gender-based insults, and remarks about her parentage, family life, and religion, claims she says pushed her to quit AMMA as joint secretary.
After police initially did not act, a court ordered an FIR against Tom, who now faces serious nonbailable charges.
Hassan is not intervening in his bail hearing, while Tom denies all allegations.