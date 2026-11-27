Malayalam director Prakkat booked over 'Officer on Duty' phone number
Malayalam director Martin Prakkat and his team have landed in legal trouble after using someone's real phone number in their movie Officer on Duty, without asking.
The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police booked them on November 25, 2026, after a court order.
Prakash reports obscene calls, privacy probe
Akshay Prakash, whose number was shown, says he got flooded with harassing and obscene calls because his contact was linked to a female character in the film.
He described the experience as mentally distressing and damaging to his reputation.
Police are investigating under several laws, putting a spotlight on why filmmakers need to respect privacy and get proper consent before using personal details.