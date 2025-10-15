Next Article
Malayalam film 'Valsala Club' heads to OTT: Where to watch
Entertainment
Get ready to stream Valsala Club, the Malayalam comedy-drama that hit theaters last year.
Directed by Anush Mohan, the film originally released in September 2024 and is now set for its digital debut on Manorama Max, expected later this October.
More about the film
Set in the fictional village of Bharathakkunnu, Valsala Club follows a group of youths as they push back against the odd local tradition of celebrating canceled marriages.
With a cast featuring Roopesh Peethambaran, Vineeth Thattill, Akhil Kavalayoor, and Karthik Shankar, the movie mixes satire and fantasy to poke fun at cultural norms while keeping things entertaining.