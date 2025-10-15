Malayalam film 'Valsala Club' heads to OTT: Where to watch

More about the film

Set in the fictional village of Bharathakkunnu, Valsala Club follows a group of youths as they push back against the odd local tradition of celebrating canceled marriages.

With a cast featuring Roopesh Peethambaran, Vineeth Thattill, Akhil Kavalayoor, and Karthik Shankar, the movie mixes satire and fantasy to poke fun at cultural norms while keeping things entertaining.