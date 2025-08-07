Next Article
Malayalam thriller 'Kammatam' to stream on OTT from this date
Heads up, thriller fans—Kammatam, a Malayalam crime series inspired by a real-life incident in Thrissur, drops on August 29.
Sudev Nair stars as Circle Inspector Antonio George, diving into a murder mystery that promises plenty of twists.
Where and when to watch the series
You can catch Kammatam streaming from midnight on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
The cast also features Jins, Jeo Baby, Ajay Vaasudev, Sreerekha, and Akhil Kavalayoor.
What is the story?
Expect a story packed with betrayal and tough choices.
It all kicks off when a stolen necklace is found at the scene of planter Samuel Umman's death—leading George into a tangled web of secrets and unexpected turns.